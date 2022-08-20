Buhari Charges Military to Halt Crude Oil Theft in Niger Delta – THISDAYLIVE

•Rules out review of workers’ wages due to shrinking revenue

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari gave a marching order to security agencies to take the battle to the hideouts of insurgents in the North-east and eliminate them, he has again directed the military to immediately put a stop to theft of the nation’s crude oil by criminals and vandals in the Niger Delta region.

The President, who gave the directive yesterday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience the Central Working Committee of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), stressed that his administration will not allow a few criminals to have unfettered access to the nation’s crude oil supply, “hence I have directed our security agencies to speedily bring to a halt the activities of these vandals in the Niger Delta.”

He stated that criminal activities on the high seas, where large vessels seek to hide in…