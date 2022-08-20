 Emenike’s Candidacy Well Timed for Abia Redemption, Says Ex-Labour Minister – THISDAYLIVE

Emanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, has said that the choice of Chief Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has finally provided the main opposition party the formula to enter Government House.

He stated this at meeting of APC stakeholders of Aba federal constituency which he hosted at his home in Aba, saying that there was no stopping the main opposition party from dislodging the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Abia Government House come 2023.

He said that the emergence of Emenike as the APC governorship standard-bearer was timely given that Abians were already yearning for redemption from the hands of bad leaders.

“You have come at a time Abia needs redemption. You came at a time when Abians are not talking about political parties but about individuals who have the capacity to rescue the state and rebuild it,” he…