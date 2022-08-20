Foodco Expands Reach, Open 16th Outlet in Ikoyi – THISDAYLIVE

BY Omolabake Fasogbon…

Foremost indigenous omnichannel retail platform, FoodCo has expanded its footprint in the Nigeria burgeoning retail business with its 16th outlet opened in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Ikoyi outlet is coming just months after the organisation extended its operations to Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, and gradually spreading its tentacles to reach consumers across Nigeria.

The 16th store located at the newly completed Ikoyi Plaza, would make shopping easily accessible to shoppers in the vicinity, and also guarantees an exciting and convenient shopping for customers.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of FoodCo Nigeria, Ade Sun-Basorun stated that the new store was a fulfillment of the brand’s commitment towards bringing the lifestyle advantages of modern retail closer to the people.

He said: “This milestone is the continuation of a journey that began 40 years ago when our first store opened its doors to customers…