Former Anambra PDP Guber Candidate, Ozigbo, Joins Obi-dient Movement  – THISDAYLIVE

*Says Nigeria cannot afford to have another version of Buhari

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2021 Anambra election, Valentine Ozigbo, has said 2023 will be a defining moment for Nigeria.

In an article, Ozigbo who said he was formally joining the Obi-dient Movement, said the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, deserved the support of all well-meaning Nigerians.

Ozigbo said few hours earlier he informed the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of his decision to resign from the PDP and support Peter Obi, adding, “I assured him of my abiding love and respect for him as a father, a leader, and a friend, even as I told him I had to follow my conscience and what I feel is best for Nigeria. We cannot afford to replace Buhari with any version of the same”.

He said: “There comes a defining moment in the life of any country when all…