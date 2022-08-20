INEC Urges Electorate to Verify Information on Preliminary Voters’ Register – THISDAYLIVE

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the electorate to verify their information on the preliminary register of voters on display from August 15 to August 21.

This is contained in a statement by the INEC Federal Capital Territory (FCT) office, tagged ‘Nationwide Display of Preliminary Register of Voters’, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

“The display of the fourth quarter preliminary register of voters is ongoing at the INEC local government offices nationwide. The exercise will end on August 21.

“The display of the register allows for claims and objections and also enables the public to check and verify whether they are duly registered to vote.

“Individuals should check and verify whether their names, photographs and other details appear correctly on the register.

“It allows the public to file any complaint in relation to any necessary correction required of a name or details…