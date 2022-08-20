NBC Suspends Revocation of AIT,  Silverbird, 50 Stations till August 23 – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended the revocation of the operating licenses of 52 broadcast stations owing debt amounting to N2.6 billion in licensing fees until August 23, 2022.

In a statement signed Saturday by the Director-General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, NBC said the extension was due to appeal by the affected broadcast stations, relevant stakeholders, public spirited organisations and organisations.

Ilelah said the commission would enforce the revocation order on the affected stations by August 24 if they fail defray thier debts after the expiration of the grace.

The statement was titled: NBC Extends Enforcement of Revocation Order on Debtor Broadcast Stations from 24 Hours to Wednesday August 23, 2022.

“This is to inform all the affected broadcast stations whose licenses were revoked and given 24 hours pay all outstanding license fees that the National Broadcasting Commission has extended…