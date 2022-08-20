Owa Kingdom Alive for Princess Margaret Obaigbena’s Burial Today – THISDAYLIVE

* Okowa, Ganduje, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, Amosun, Emefiele, Jim Ovia, Herbert Nwigwe attend service of songs

Ahamefula Ogbu in Lagos and Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The remains of Princess Margaret Obaigbena (Nee Usifoh), matriarch of the Obaigbena family, who died on June 17 will be laid to rest today in the family’s compound in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North-east Local Government Area of Delta State.

The late octogenarian Dame of Anglican Church and mother of the Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY/Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, was a former chief nursing officer in the defunct Bendel State.

The series of activities, which will culminate in the accomplished mother’s burial today, commenced with a commemorative birthday and Day of Tributes held on August 16 at Owa-Oyibu.

The Owa-Oyibu community is alive with hundreds of dignitaries from all walks of life on ground for the historic burial today.

The funeral service for the Princess will…