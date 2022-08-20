Rivers Government Seals Businesses of Pro-Atiku PDP Members – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Security operatives early hours of yesterday, sealed-up business outlets of supporters of presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Austin Opara, located in the Port Harcourt metropolis, Rivers State.

THISDAY gathered that the affected outlets include Mega Tool Filling Station at Ojoto Street in Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, owned by Hon. Chinyere Igwe, a serving House of Representatives member, Priscy’s Lounge, owned by Jones Ogbonda, a former lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly and Preray Hotel, property of Mr. Ikechi Chinda, former PDP Chairman, Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

It was further gathered that scores of persons were arrested by the security operatives at the sealed Preray Hotel located at Eagle Island area of Port Harcourt.

The sealing-up of the business premises took effect about two weeks…