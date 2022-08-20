Rivers Seals off Atiku Supporters’ Hotel, Filling Station – THISDAYLIVE

*It’s political victimisation, says federal lawmaker

*APC knocks Wike’s Govt, promises business-friendly administration

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Security operatives in the early hours of Friday, sealed off business outlets of supporters of presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Austin Okpara located in the Port Harcourt metropolis, Rivers State.

THISDAY gathered that the affected outlets include, Mega Tool Filling Station at Ojoto Street Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, owned by Hon. Chinyere Igwe, a serving House of Representatives member; Priscy’s Lounge, owned by Jones Ogbonda, a former Lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly; and Preray Hotel, property of Mr Ikechi Chinda, former PDP Chairman in Port Harcourt LGA.

It was gathered that scores of persons were arrested by the security operatives at the Preray hotel…