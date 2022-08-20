Set for a Place in Boxing History – THISDAYLIVE

Boxers such as Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield among others enjoy special place in boxing history today not just because of their boxing prowess alone but their ability to regain their belts not once but twice, therefore, ranking them as one of the few boxers that have gone to hold the heavyweight boxing title thrice. Today, indeed presents Anthony Joshua an opportunity not only to rank among the boxing greats but also a place in history as he goes toe-to-toe with Oleksandr Usyk at the King Abdullah Sports Centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in his attempt to regain the title he lost to the Ukrainian last year’s September

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s path first crossed at the 2012 London Olympics with both boxers winning gold medals in their categories. While the Anglo-Nigerian fought in the super-heavyweight category and Usyk was fighting in a division below as a heavyweight, and since then, both boxers have gone to respect each other-at least…