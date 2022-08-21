55 Communities Protest Edo Govt Illegal Acquisition of their Farmland – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

No fewer than 55 communities in four local government areas of Edo State yesterday protested the acquisition of the communities’ rainforest reserve and farmland by the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in spite of pending court cases on the matter.

Some of the impacted communities which protested include Odighi, Odiguetue, Uhiere, Owan, Agbanikaka, Orhua, Oke-Irhue, Ekhen-Irhue, Ago Oshodin, Ekpan, Ofumwegbe, Umokpe, Agudezi, Ozalla, and Igbira Camp.

Others are Uhonmora, Sabogidda-Ora, Avbiosi, Oke-Ora New, Oke-Ora Old, Avbiosi, Ukpujie, Eme-Ora, Agubezi, Ogbeturu, Ewei, Atoturu, Uzebba, Ogbetuo, Sobe, Olelo-Era, and others.

Addressing journalists at Uhonmora, Owan West Local Government Area of the state, Spokesman of the affected communities, Mr. Tony Erha, lamented that the governor was bent on ceding their land to his allies, regretting that the governor had acted defiantly to courts cases on the issue and other series…