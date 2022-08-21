Army Explains Voluntary Retirement of 243 Personnel – THISDAYLIVE

* Says new equipment, prompt payment of allowances turned the tide against insurgents

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday justified the recent voluntary retirement of 243 army personnel from service.

It said the disengagement of the affected personnel was routine and in tandem with the policy of discharge and retirement of personnel even as the massive injection of equipment and prompt payment of allowances turned the tide against insurgents in the North-east.

It said in a statement that contrary to reports that the development was occasioned by alleged corruption, low morale and battle fatigue, the policy provided its personnel with the opportunity to apply for voluntary discharge when they deemed fit and meet the terms and conditions as stipulated in the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service soldiers/ratings/airmen (Revised) 2017.

“The allegation that soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) are proceeding on voluntary retirement…