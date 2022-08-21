Ayu Rejects PDP NWC’s Proposal to Hold Private Audience with Wike – THISDAYLIVE

*Secondus kicks as Rivers gov boasts of removing him as PDP chairman

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The efforts to reconcile aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have suffered a setback as the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has rejected the proposal by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for him to hold a private audience with the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

Wike’s loyalists are insisting that one of the conditions to reconcile the Rivers State governor with the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, is for Ayu to vacate his seat for the southerner.

A meeting held on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, between the reconciliation teams of Atiku and Wike ended in a deadlock.

Wike’s team, it was learnt, was said to have insisted that Ayu must resign as a condition precedent for further discussion.

The leader of the team led by a former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun…