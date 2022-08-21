Concerns as Foreign Airlines Rip off Nigerians with Outrageous Fares – THISDAYLIVE

*Stakeholders urge FG to enforce BASA

*Aviation professionals seek settlement of $464m airlines’ funds

Chinedu Eze

With the advertised fares on foreign airlines’ websites, Nigerians now pay three times more than other travellers for the same destinations amid a threat by the international operators to suspend flights, THISDAY’s investigation has revealed.

Stakeholders in the aviation industry have therefore urged the federal government to enforce the full implementation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), which stipulates that foreign airlines should pay royalties to the government, especially when the Nigerian carriers cannot reciprocate the same service to the host countries of their foreign counterparts.

This is coming as more pressure has been mounted on the federal government to settle the $464million trapped funds belonging to foreign airlines flying the Nigerian routes.

Aviation industry stakeholders have however…