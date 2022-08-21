Defection, Depletion of Kwara APC  Pose Serious Threats to Victory in 2023, Says Party Chieftain  – THISDAYLIVE

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC) and advocate of “O To Ge” mantra in Kwara state, Alhaji LAK Jimoh has said that the defection of some notable leaders of the party and the depletion in the party may pose serious danger to the party’s desired victory in the 2023 general election.

He said these leaders that left the party were those that worked for the electoral victory of the APC during the 2019 general elections.

Alhaji Jimoh made the remark in Ilorin in an interview granted to online medium in the state, Midland Post.

According to him, “four former aggrieved members of the APC are now gubernatorial candidates on different political parties’ platforms.

“It is a big minus to the APC, knowing fully well that they have formidable followers in the state”.

He added, “The four former aggrieved members of the party now contesting the gubernatorial election on different platforms include,…