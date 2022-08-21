Fani-Kayode Faults PDP, NNPP for Nominating Northern Presidential Candidates – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode yesterday faulted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for nominating northerners as their presidential candidates.

Fani-Kayode, however, assured Nigerians, particularly Christians, to worry about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He gave the assurance in a statement, saying the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu “has not plan to Islamise the country.”

For picking northerners as their presidential candidates, the former minister said the PDP and NNPP “are offering a “very dangerous narrative and volatile cocktail.

“The point is that, whoever your candidate may be, we must ensure that power comes to the south in order to stop this dangerous cycle of regional and ethnic tension, enhance and entrench national unity and give Nigeria a chance to survive and experience the peace that we…