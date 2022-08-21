FG Ready to Resolve Tariff Shortfalls In Power Sector – THISDAYLIVE

*Tells electricity board to protect interests of ordinary citizens

*NCP get update on successful takeover of four distribution companies

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the inauguration of a board for the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) will enhance ongoing efforts to resolve liabilities relating to tariff shortfalls for distribution companies, among other challenges plaguing the nation’s power sector.

The company has been running without a duly constituted board since the first one was inaugurated in 2013 and dissolved shortly after.

Speaking weekend at the virtual inauguration of the new 10-man board of NELMCO in Abuja, Osinbajo stressed that the inauguration marks an important milestone in the bid to resolve the liabilities relating to tariff shortfalls in the power sector (specifically for Distribution Companies), and to provide a veritable mechanism for managing the…