Jang Asks Atiku to Reconcile with Wike – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang yesterday asked the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to guarantee the victory of the main opposition party in 2023.

Jang, currently representing Plateau North in the Senate, described as massive and unprecedented the infrastructure development projects, which Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike had implemented in seven years.

He made the appeal yesterday at the unveiling of the construction of inner roads in Omagwa, urging the former vice president to close ranks with the governor of Rivers State.

At the inauguration yesterday, the former Plateau governor commended Wike for contesting the presidential primaries of the PDP and his unflinching support for the party since 2015.

He therefore urged the presidential candidate of the PDP “to close ranks with governor Wike’s formidable supporters in order to guarantee…