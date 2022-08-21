Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Takes off – THISDAYLIVE

In order to connect Lekki/Ajah axis with other parts of Lagos by water transportation, the Lagos State Government is set to embark on the construction of Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Disclosing this, Mr. Tunji Solaja of the Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Limited, said work on the project would start next month and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

“The project is part of the efforts of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to make the state more convenient to live for residents and becoming one of the most beautiful cities in Africa. The governor since he got elected in 2019, hit the ground running by improving the state’s socio-economic development, as well as security of lives and property, and carefully fulfilling the six pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda.

“The acronym, T.H.E.M.E.S, represents the six pillars of the state’s strategic development agenda, namely: Traffic Management and…