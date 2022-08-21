My meeting with Tinubu Not Political – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday clarified that his meeting with the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was brotherly rather than political.

He made the clarification in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi yesterday, saying the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu are unhelpful.

In a statement yesterday, Obasanjo noted that he “is dissatisfied with reports about the meeting. The discussion during the visit was more brotherly than political,” Obasanjo said.

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statements on the discussion and those crediting to me statements I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”

Obasanjo added that at the request of Tinubu, he agreed to no statement from either side, saying the statement credited to him was fake and that the…