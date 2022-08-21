NBC Extends Deadline for AIT/RayPower, 51 Others to Pay Debts – THISDAYLIVE

* RATTAWU cautions FG against job losses

Olawale Ajimotokan and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has extended the revocation of the operating licences of 52 broadcast stations owing debt amounting to N2.6 billion in licensing fees until August 23, 2022.

This is coming as the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has condemned the revocation of the 52 licences of broadcast stations.

In a statement signed yesterday by its Director-General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, NBC said the extension was due to appeal by the affected broadcast stations, relevant stakeholders, and public-spirited organisations.

Ilelah said the commission would enforce the revocation order on the affected stations by August 24 if they fail defray their debts after the expiration of the grace.

The statement was titled: ‘NBC Extends Enforcement of Revocation Order on Debtor Broadcast Stations from 24 Hours to…