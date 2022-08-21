SAFETY AND ACCOUNTABILITY – THISDAYLIVE

Aisha Shuaibu urges the electorate to vote right

There is a compelling project by Nigerian filmmaker, Nadine Ibrahim called “I Am Not Corrupt” that I feel every Nigerian, especially our leaders in government must see. The introspective 90 minutes short film displays a powerful debate between a politician and a market woman, pointing fingers of blame at each other for the other person’s problems, while also making valid points that implicate both sides. The message I took away from I Am Not Corrupt is that in doing absolutely nothing but playing the blame game, we fail to hold ourselves accountable, thereby indirectly aiding and abetting the bigger problem. With the 2023 elections in view, I examine accountably as a needed practice that must be adopted by the electorate, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all national stakeholders in order to ensure an orderly, safe and fair general elections.

Although historically, elections in…