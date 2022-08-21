SSANU, NASU Suspend Strike for Two Months – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) yesterday suspended their strike actions after a brief meeting with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja.

Confirming the suspension, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU said that the suspension would take effect from Wednesday, August 24, 2022, for an initial two months.

A statement signed by the General Secretary NASU and Spokesman of JAC, Mr Peters Adeyemi, said the decision followed the conclusion of negotiation between JAC and the federal government team led by the Minister of Education, Adamu.

It explained that the two months are to allow the government to implement the agreements reached.

He said that part of the agreement “is the decision of the government to set aside the sum of N50 billion for the payment of earned academic and earned allowances, the cogent…