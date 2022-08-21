We Won’t Cover Lost Academic Session If FG Seizes Salary – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, has said that its members will not be able to cover for unfinished academic sessions if the federal government makes good its threat not to pay backlog of salaries incurred during the ongoing strike.

Osodeke, who spoke during an interview on national television yesterday in response to government’s insistence on non-payment of the lecturers over their industrial action, said such a move will mean that the students would lose one session.

“If we agree on that, therefore, the lectures we should have given (to students) for 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 (sessions), should be allowed to go so we start a new session, 2022/2023, in September.

“Therefore, by July next year, I would go on my leave as we used to have in those days so that the backlog is gone. All the lectures that remain; all the two sets of admissions that JAMB has given…