We’ll Soon Reveal Those Behind Crude Oil Theft in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

* No hiding place for oil thieves, Tompolo promises, says FG knows culprits

*House Minority Caucus seeks probe of $40m daily loss

Deji Elumoye, Emmanuel Addeh and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Presidency has said the federal government would soon reveal the identities of high-profile individuals behind crude oil theft in the country.

This is coming as the ex-Niger Delta warlord and Commander of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Mr Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has promised that there would be no hiding place for oil thieves, stressing that the federal government knows those behind oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Minority Caucus in the House has also called for the probe of the $40 million daily oil theft in the country, alleging that crude theft has become an organised racket under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Presidential spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, said this at the weekend…