We’ve Paid N13m for Licence Renewal, Radio Bayelsa Clarifies – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Broadcasting Corporation yesterday disclosed that it had paid N13 million for the renewal of Radio Bayelsa’s operating licence, leaving only N4 million to clear its outstanding debt with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

NBC, the regulator of broadcast industry, also clarified that it had already started working to clear outstanding license renewal fees before the NBC announced revocation of its licence.

The General Manager, Radio Bayelsa, Mr Terrence Ekise made the clarification at a session with journalists in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital yesterday.

The NBC had announced the revocation of the licenses of 50s radio and television stations, including Bayelsa Broadcasting Corporation over N2.6 billion debt.

Speaking on NBC’s decision yesterday, the general manager clarified that Radio Bayelsa had paid over N13 million out of the N17 million debt.

He explained that the radio…