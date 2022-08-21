Will Ayu Bow to Pressure? – THISDAYLIVE

BRIEFINGNOTES

Since the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, pressure has continued to mount on the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to step down for a southerner to maintain the North-South balance. Ejiofor Alike reports that the pressure on the former Senate President to resign as a condition for genuine reconciliation has intensified

A major step taken by the founders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to enthrone equity, justice and all-inclusiveness was the introduction of the concept of zoning and rotation of offices both within the party in the government. This arrangement ensures that when a northerner emerges as the presidential candidate of the party, the party’s national chairmanship position will be zoned to the South. The emergence of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the party in its October 30, 2021 National Convention had given the…