ADP Guber Candidate Promises Better Economy for Rivers – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governorship Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Rivers State, Mr. Victor Fingesi, has promised to rebuild the state’s economy if elected in the 2023 general election.

The governorship candidate noted that the problem faced by Rivers people is poverty, which according to him, has led to the increase in criminal activities in the state.

Fingesi spoke yesterday while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

He said: “Empowerment implies the building of the unskilled individual to become self-sufficient through applicable skills that can easily generate incomes and make the individual self-sustaining. We will bring mentoring experts and skill trainers from functional economies to come transfer skills and knowledge to our people which will rebuild the economy of Rivers State to our desires and dreams.

“Rivers State has all it takes to be amongst the richest in the world….