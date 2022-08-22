APC South West Stakeholders Vow to Ensure Tinubu’s Victory – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

As the race towards the 2023 general election hots up, the All Progressives Congress (APC) South West Caucus has vowed to ensure the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins and emerges President.

The caucus which converged in Lagos Monday rose from a stakeholders meeting with a resolve to mobilize and ensure that the presidential ambition of Tinubu was realized.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the Stakeholders meeting held at the party’s Secretariat located on Acme, Ogba area of the state, the National Vice Chairman of APC , South-West said, ‘’We will not just deliver but to deliver very impressively. Of course that gives us the responsibility to work very hard, so we have a long strategy session between the national executives’ officers and state chairmen of the party on the way forward.

“We have resolved to deliver to the party to the South-West a new campaign and mobilization strategy, a new…