Buhari Extols Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister, Ogwu at 76 – THISDAYLIVE

* Rejoices with former OAU VC, Omole, who turns 80

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated former Foreign Affairs Minister, Prof Joy Uche Ogwu, as she marks her 76th birthday anniversary today, August 22, 2022.

Also, the president rejoiced with a former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Wale Omole, on his 80th birthday.

In a release, yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, Buhari shared the joyous occasion with Prof Ogwu and her family while hailing the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, from 2008 to 2017, for years of meritorious service in the diplomatic community and the academia.

The president joined friends and professional colleagues of the former diplomat in celebrating the birthday, affirming that Ogwu’s experience and knowledge contributed generously in shaping the country’s foreign policies, particularly, the economic diplomacy that she championed.

He…