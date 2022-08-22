FG Assures Nigerians of Adequate Maintenance of New Lagos Airport Terminal – THISDAYLIVE

The federal government has assured Nigerians of adequate maintenance of the newly-completed Terminal 2 of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance on Monday in Lagos, during the inspection of the terminal and its state-of-the art facilities.

“I can assure you that the issue of maintenance, even up to the cleaning of the airport, has been taken up at a very serious level.

“As a matter of fact, we refused to compromise at the beginning when some people came and said we must give the maintenance to local companies.

“What is important in aviation is safety and security and we will ensure we give the maintenance to competent people, best known in the world,’’ he said.

Responding to questions on poor maintenance of government infrastructure, especially the terminal one of the airport, the minister said the critics were not fair to government about…