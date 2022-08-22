FG Commences Free Vaccination against Diarrhoea for Children – THISDAYLIVE

* Says initiative will avert over 110,000 child deaths in 10 years

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The federal government has commenced free vaccination of children below one year of age in the country with RotavVirus vaccines.

Global health report shows that RotaVirus is one of the leading causes of diarrheal diseases in the world and is responsible for over 40% of diarrhoea in children.

Speaking at the official national flag-off of RotaVirus vaccine introduction into routine immunization at Area 2 Primary Health Care Clinic Garki, Abuja, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said that approximately 50,000 deaths occur in children under five years in Nigeria annually as a result of Rotavirus infection.

However, Shuaib said the introduction of RotaVirus vaccine has the potential to avert over 110,000 deaths over a 10-year period.

He described Rotavirus as the most frequent cause of…