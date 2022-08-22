FG Ratifies International Legal Instrument on Cybercrime – THISDAYLIVE

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has said that the Federal Government of Nigeria has ratified its membership of the Budapest Convention to enhance international cooperation in the fight against cybercrime.

Monguno made this known in a statement by the Head of Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Mr Zakari Usman, on Monday in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria officially ratified its membership of the convention on July 6, after it met the needed requirements, after five years of assiduous efforts by the government.

According to him, the development follows the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on June 29, and the signing of the instrument of accession by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as transmission to the Council of Europe on July 6.

The NSA said that Nigeria had enacted the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 as the legal framework for the codification of criminal…