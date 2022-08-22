FIRS Certifies Donations to Ex-Minister’s Charity as Tax Deductible – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has certified corporate organisations’ donations to former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s charity as tax deductible.

Deductible for taxes implies an expense that a taxpayer or business can subtract from adjusted gross income, which reduces their income, thereby reducing the overall tax they need to pay.

The FIRS consequently issued a tax-deductible donations certificate to Adeosun’s DashMe Foundation, last week in Abuja.

The foundation, a Lagos-based charity with operations in Nigeria, the United States, and the United Kingdom was founded by the former minister in June 2021.

The FIRS issues tax-deductible donation certificates to carefully vetted registered charities whose operations meet Nigeria’s statutory ‘public character’ requirements. Section 25(c) of the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA) permits companies that make charitable donations to charities with…