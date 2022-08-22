INEC Laying Foundation for Rigging 2023 Polls With Manual Collation of Results – THISDAYLIVE

*Says there must be strict adherence to electoral law

*Commission clarifies position, insists electronic transmission of results stays

Chuks Okocha, Emameh Gabriel in Abuja, Segun James in Lagos and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the idea of manual collation of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a ploy to lay the groundwork for rigging next year’s general election. Atiku, who spoke through one of his spokesmen, Daniel Bwala, yesterday, was reacting to a statement credited to the National Commissioner of INEC in charge of Information and Chairman, Voter Education, Festus Okoye, that the 2023 general election results would be transmitted manually.

The former vice president insisted that there must be strict adherence to the new electoral law, which supports a good use of technology in elections. He said such adherence to the…