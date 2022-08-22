Information Commissioner Lauds Gov Emmanuel’s Capacity Building Strides – THISDAYLIVE

*Receives London school of public relations alumni

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has extolled Governor Udom Emmanuel for his consistent human capacity development of public servants in the state.

Comrade Ememobong commended the governor, Friday, while receiving some staff of his ministry, who recently undertook a short study course at the London School of Public Relations, United Kingdom

According to the Commissioner, the foreign trainings for staff in the ministry wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Governor.

“I am a servant, and my duty is to interpret the desires of His Excellency. You are the beneficiaries of the Governor’s drive for a better workforce”, he said.

The information helmsman, who also praised the ministry’s ambassador to the LSPR for conducting themselves well while undergoing the short course at the globally recognized institution, observed that…