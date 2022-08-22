Linkage Assurance Returns to Profitability – THISDAYLIVE

Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, said it has successfully returned to strong profitability in half year 2022 despite the challenging business environment.

The company in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited (NGX) and shareholders on the unaudited result for the second quarter ended 30th June 2022 said it recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of N1.465 billion from a loss position of N2.111 billion the same period last year.

Its profit after tax (PAT) also moved in similar direction closing at N1.392 billion at the end of June 2022, as against N2.090 billion loss same period in 2021.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the board, Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO and Emmanuel Otitolaiye, Chief Financial Officer, Linkage Assurance recorded a gross premium written of N8.303 billion in the review period from N6.952 billion in the previous year.

During the review period, the company also recorded a net underwriting income of…