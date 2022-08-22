Military Committed to Safe Schools, Says Irabor – THISDAYLIVE

*Stakeholders brainstorm on strategies, financing options

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, Monday, expressed the resolve of the Nigerian military to ensure safe and secured learning environment across the country, as stakeholders converged to fashion out appropriate strategies and financing options for safe schools.

Speaking in Abuja at a national stakeholders’ engagement forum on financing safe schools with the theme, ” Financing Schools in Nigeria: Issues and and Strategic Options”, Irabor who was represented by the Director of Education, Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Chibuike Azike, observed that the activities of terrorists had culminated in the closure of schools in some parts of the country.

Describing the development as unacceptable, he expressed the commitment of the military to reverse the trend and provide an environment that is not only safe but secure for learning in…