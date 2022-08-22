Nigeria Experienced Hike in Food Prices in July – THISDAYLIVE

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that was an increase in the prices of selected food items in July 2022.

It made the declaration in its Selected Food Prices Watch Report for July 2022 released in Abuja on Monday.

The NBS stated that the average price of 1kg of white beans rose by 23.22 per cent from N444.21 in July 2021 to N547.38 in July 2022.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 2.09 per cent from N536.17 in June 2022 to N547.38 in July 2022,” it added.

The report stated also that the average price of 1kg of tomatoes increased on a year-on-year basis by 7.71 per cent from N414.83 in July 2021 to N446.81 in July 2022.

The average price of 1kg beef (boneless) in July 2022 was N2,118.84, an increase of 27.58 per cent from the N1,660.76 recorded in July 2021.

The NBS also stated that the average price of a bottle of groundnut oil stood at N1,078.17 in July 2022, showing an increase of 40.24 per cent from N768.81…