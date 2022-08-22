Ray of Hope as Katsina IDPs Return Home – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna, who monitored the return of internally displaced persons in Katsina State to their ancestral home of Shimfida in Jibia Local Government Area, reports that the reigns of terror on the community may have ended

The relics of destruction in Shimfida community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State by suspected terrorists remain a concrete evidence of the destructive frenzy and other heinous activities of the blood-thirsty terrorists on other frontline local government areas of the state.

The terrorists, according to investigation by THISDAY, ransacked the hard-to-reach community on March 10, 2022 which led to the apparent total destruction of over 5,000 homes, shops and public infrastructure, including schools, primary healthcare centre and mosques.

For instance, the terror raid on Shimfida town was carried out five months ago but evidences of the accompanying dangerous destruction are still glaring because over 300 houses,…