SDP Presidential Candidate, Adebayo Invited as Guest at NBA Conference – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel

The National Executive Council and members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday specially invited the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, as guest to its annual general conference.

Adebayo is a lawyer and founder of Kaftan TV.

The NBA conference which is the leading event of the body and a main feature of the annual calendar of the Nigerian legal profession is billed to hold from Monday, August 22, 2022.

The invitation was conveyed in a letter signed by Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning, Tobenna Erojikwe.

Erojikwe wrote: “On behalf of the National Executive Council and members of the NBA. I write to formally invite you, as a guest to the 62nd Edition of the Annual General Conference of the NBA (the NBA Conference) scheduled to hold from 19th to 26th August 2022, in Lagos State.

“Accordingly, we will be delighted to welcome you as a guest to the Conference,…