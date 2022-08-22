Siemens Group, EAE, NCDMB Retrain Teachers in Bayelsa – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A non-government organisation (NGO), Empowering Africans Through Education Initiative (EAE), Siemens Stiftung and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in partnership with Siemens Energy have ended the second phase of the Experimento STEM Training in Nigeria for educators of primary and elementary schools in Bayelsa.

The training was created for educators, especially the in-service classroom teachers of elementary and secondary schools by providing practical and modern-based teaching of science and technology to strengthen students and youths understanding of science and technology.

The two weeks training workshop focused on experiments on energy, the environment, and health that convey relevant knowledge on subjects central to the development of the African youths, especially in Nigeria.

The Co-founder and Executive Director of EAE, who spoke at the opening ceremony at headquarters of NCDMB in Yenagoa,…