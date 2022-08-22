Your Statement is Half-truth, Govs Tackle Ned Nwoko – THISDAYLIVE

*Insist it’s an attempt to blur, obscure real facts

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has described as half-truth a claim by the lead consultant in the recovery of over-deductions from Paris Club and London Club debts buyback funds, Ned Nwoko, that his firm was owed $68 million and not $418 million, as alleged by the governors. Nwoko stated this in response to controversy that trailed his company’s demand for fees from the states and local governments in the country in Abuja on Saturday.

The lead consultant at Linas International had frowned on recent comments by the chairman of NGF, and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, regarding the Paris Club refund.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had featured in the weekly briefings coordinated by the Presidential Media Team, on August 11, where he spoke extensively on issues surrounding the refund. Malami stated that there was no basis…