African Health Ministers Okay New Strategy to Curb Chronic Diseases – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja with agency report

With the burden of cardiovascular disease, mental and neurological disorders and diabetes rising in the region, African health ministers have endorsed a new strategy to boost access to the diagnosis, treatment and care of severe non-communicable diseases.

The health ministers, gathering for the 72nd session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa in Lomé, Togo, adopted the strategy known as PEN-PLUS, a regional strategy to address severe noncommunicable diseases at first-level referral health facilities.

The strategy supports building the capacity of district hospitals and other first-level referral facilities to diagnose and manage severe noncommunicable diseases early, resulting in fewer deaths.

Severe non-communicable diseases are those chronic conditions that lead to high levels of disability and death among children, adolescents and young adults if left undiagnosed or…