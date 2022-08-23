Amid Cash Crunch, NNPCL Records $1.21bn Deficit in Priority Projects’ Funding in Six Months – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) recorded a project funding underperformance of $1.216 billion between January and June this year, THISDAY analysis of recent data from the national oil firm has revealed.

While the monthly forecast for cost recovery and funding of government priority projects was $536 million, the total projected spending for the purpose for the whole of 2022 was pegged at $3.21 billion.

However, the NNPCL data showed that in the first six months of this year, the company defaulted in its projection for the period by $1.216 billion.

It indicated that for the period, whereas over $500 million was budgeted for each month as the sum to be spent, $333.4 million was expended in January, but it fell drastically to $18.1 million in February.

The funding for priority projects rose again in March, hitting $294.3 million and $150.5 million in April. The funding was $113.3 million in May and $249.8 million…