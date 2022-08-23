Assassination Plot against Ex-speaker, Dogara, True – THISDAYLIVE

•Say a suspect has confessed to plan

•Disclose further investigation on-going

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, has confirmed there were threats to the life of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara. Sanda disclosed that the command had arrested some persons in connection with the assassination plot, including a retired armourer, and one of the suspects had confessed to the crime.

The police commissioner said he had expanded investigation into the murder plot.

Dogara had in a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, sought the intervention of the police headquarters in the investigation into threats to his life.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, Sanda said a suspect confessed to procuring guns from the police armourers to kill Dogara and three others.

According to the police commissioner, “When we asked who gave him the guns and he confessed he…