Avoid Rancour in Award of Contracts, Buhari Warns Agencies’ Governing Boards   – THISDAYLIVE

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised members of the governing boards of agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to eschew public rancour and acrimony over the award of contracts, warning that his government will not tolerate such acts.

Buhari gave the admonition while inaugurating members of boards of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Abuja.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who inaugurated the 44 members of the boards advised them to steer clear of awards of contracts, as it has nothing to do with their mandate.

He urged them to carry out their responsibilities based on the establishment Acts.

He expressed his displeasure over the rancour created in some agencies with board…