FG to Complete Major Road Projects before End of 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Works Mr. Jide Ode Marthins, has said that before the end of the year 2023 quite a number of roads projects will be completed and inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The director maintained that the country is at the period of road project completion and inauguration of infrastructures initiated and implemented by the present administration.

Marthins made the disclosure yesterday in Kano while delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of the 28th Meeting of the National Council on Works Holding in Kano from 22nd to 26th August. According to him, the meeting is an annual event which the stakeholders use to come together and deliberate on a number of issues that relates to infrastructural development with a view to proffering sustainable solutions.

Marthin said that the Council Meeting is heralded by a 2 Day Technical Meeting of Directors,…