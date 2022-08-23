FG, US Sign Agreement on Repatriation of $23m Abacha Loot – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United States of America (USA) on Tuesday signed an agreement for the repatriation of $23 million, being assets looted by late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

In a remark at the signing in Abuja, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, said since 2016, his ministry, the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (UK NCA), and United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) had been working closely with the legal representatives of the Federal Government to finalize litigations related to the Abacha linked assets.

Malami noted that based on agreement between parties, the UK High Court granted the NCA a registration and recovery order on July 21, 2021, which was sealed by the court on August 4, 2021.

He said, “The forfeited Mecosta/Sani assets were subsequently transferred to the NCA, which on February 7, 2022, held that the sum of…