Group Slams Wike over Sealing of Businesses in Rivers, Alleges Witch-hunting – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The South-South Youths Initiative (SSYI) has condemned the directive of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to seal off some business outlets in the state.

The group alleged that the action was a political witch-hunt targeted at some Rivers sons who may have some rift with the governor.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the National President of SSYI, Imeabe Saviour Oscar, said the governor was allegedly killing the state in the name of politics.

Oscar stressed that by sealing off the businesses, many Rivers people would be rendered jobless. He recalled that the state office of Nigeria Labour Congress has remained sealed months after the governor allegedly ordered the closure.

The group called for an end to the attack on businesses, alleging that it could tamper with the peace experienced in the state.

“South-South Youths Initiative condemns in its entirety the political witch-hunt…